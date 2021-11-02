Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 63.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,075 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in LiveXLive Media were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Provenire Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

LIVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

LIVX stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $191.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveXLive Media had a negative return on equity of 391.37% and a negative net margin of 45.29%. The firm had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveXLive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay E. Krigsman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 65,000 shares of company stock worth $193,650. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

