Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Global Water Resources were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Global Water Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Water Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 433,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 1,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,649.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,852 shares of company stock valued at $33,180 over the last 90 days. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GWRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Global Water Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of GWRS stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $429.78 million, a PE ratio of 158.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 6.48%. Analysts forecast that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0243 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.22%.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

