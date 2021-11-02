Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 822.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 318.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ITB opened at $72.74 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.51.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

