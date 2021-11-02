Deutsche Bank AG Has $147,000 Holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,344 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $332.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.87. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

