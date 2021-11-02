Deutsche Bank AG Has $141,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $28.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.94.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

