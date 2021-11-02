Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Preformed Line Products stock opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $332.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Preformed Line Products has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $82.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

