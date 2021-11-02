Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)’s stock price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.20. 2,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 586,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DENN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

The firm has a market cap of $941.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.98 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,043,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,639,000 after buying an additional 1,075,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Denny’s by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,289,000 after buying an additional 299,792 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth about $5,104,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth about $4,171,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

