Delek US (DK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Delek US (NYSE:DK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, analysts expect Delek US to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DK stock opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. Delek US has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DK. Citigroup cut shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delek US stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 660.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 321,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Delek US worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

