Define (DFA) Price Hits $1.94 on Exchanges

Define (CURRENCY:DFA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Define has a total market capitalization of $81.10 million and approximately $69.48 million worth of Define was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Define has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Define coin can now be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00079895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00074806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00106915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,111.98 or 0.99977848 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,286.57 or 0.07012731 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022721 BTC.

Define Profile

Define’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,770,833 coins. Define’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Define Coin Trading

