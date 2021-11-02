Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $519,997.89

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 94.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded up 68% against the dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001076 BTC on popular exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $519,997.89 and approximately $16,654.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00081667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00076016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00101858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,370.38 or 1.00062029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,466.24 or 0.07052204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 762,232 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars.

