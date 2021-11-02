Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.60.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $10,445,798.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,986.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $892,150.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,939,438 shares of company stock valued at $412,556,215. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock opened at $165.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -971.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $169.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.80.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

