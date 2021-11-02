Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $29,000 Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at about $2,786,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth about $2,094,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 19.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 63.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 330,602 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 403.9% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 71,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

