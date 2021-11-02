Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $41,000 Investment in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,624,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 116.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 456,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 245,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,696 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $155,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,984 shares of company stock worth $2,265,281. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KTOS. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

