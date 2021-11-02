Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $39,000 in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 34.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 19.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LADR shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

LADR stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 100.81 and a current ratio of 100.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.01 and a beta of 2.19. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

