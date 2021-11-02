Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,153,000 after purchasing an additional 521,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,079,000 after purchasing an additional 324,143 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,743,000 after purchasing an additional 273,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,282,000 after purchasing an additional 322,247 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.
Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of -1.32.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. Research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
