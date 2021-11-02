Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,153,000 after purchasing an additional 521,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,079,000 after purchasing an additional 324,143 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,743,000 after purchasing an additional 273,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,282,000 after purchasing an additional 322,247 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 4,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $158,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,832 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,470. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of -1.32.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. Research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.