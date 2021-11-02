Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 750 Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of RYN opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.71. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 432.00%.

In other Rayonier news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

