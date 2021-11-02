Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 373 Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,666,000 after purchasing an additional 29,255 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,401,000 after acquiring an additional 32,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,018,000 after acquiring an additional 49,742 shares in the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.63.

NYSE:CHH opened at $141.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.84. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.93 and a 52-week high of $142.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. Analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In related news, Director John P. Tague sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $267,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,335 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

