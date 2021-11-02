Dara Khosrowshahi Sells 50,000 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dara Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $7,507,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $167.23 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.76 and its 200 day moving average is $162.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,936 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,608 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,353 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

