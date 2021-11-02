DAOventures (DVD) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. DAOventures has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $2,062.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005193 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011295 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004932 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.