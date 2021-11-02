DAO Maker (DAO) Trading Down 5.7% This Week

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.62 or 0.00004154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $96.68 million and $5.57 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00081457 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00075568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.00102105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,329.75 or 1.00247596 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,485.70 or 0.07100627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002873 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,989,750 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.