Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €106.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DAI has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Daimler in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Daimler in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Daimler in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Daimler in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on Daimler in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Daimler has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €94.14 ($110.76).

Get Daimler alerts:

ETR DAI opened at €86.98 ($102.33) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €75.82 and its 200-day moving average price is €75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Daimler has a 1-year low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a 1-year high of €84.10 ($98.94).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.