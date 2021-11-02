Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 196.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,956 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the second quarter worth $121,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

DADA stock opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.38. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $61.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DADA shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

Dada Nexus Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.