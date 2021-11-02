DA Davidson Weighs in on SmartFinancial, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for SmartFinancial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.38. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

SMBK has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens boosted their target price on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

SMBK opened at $26.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.37. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $397.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.74.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 432,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

