DA Davidson Weighs in on First Community Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for First Community in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Community’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get First Community alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $153.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.91. First Community has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. First Community had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 24.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Community by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of First Community by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Community by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Community by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.