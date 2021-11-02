Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the September 30th total of 3,960,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRN. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cyren in the second quarter worth $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cyren in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cyren in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cyren by 423.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 101,007 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cyren in the first quarter valued at $248,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CYRN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,685. Cyren has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Cyren had a negative net margin of 58.02% and a negative return on equity of 103.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

