Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) will report earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.80). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.00) to ($2.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $5.24. 1,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,635. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 313,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

