CyberArk Software (CYBR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. CyberArk Software has set its FY 2021 guidance at $0.010-$0.260 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at $-0.190-$-0.020 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $117.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.31 million. On average, analysts expect CyberArk Software to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CYBR opened at $180.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.97 and its 200-day moving average is $147.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -167.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $187.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.67.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

