CVRx (CVRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. CVRx has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($48.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($21.27) by ($27.21). The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million. On average, analysts expect CVRx to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVRX opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. CVRx has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVRX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

