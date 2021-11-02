CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Issues Earnings Results

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.42) by $6.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%.

UAN stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.41 million, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.52. CVR Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.20.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,874.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.