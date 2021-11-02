CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

Shares of CVI stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.24. 28,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,703. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVR Energy stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVI. Credit Suisse Group cut CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

