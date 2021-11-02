Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

CUBI stock opened at $55.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.52. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

