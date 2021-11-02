Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 88,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $173,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,897,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $207,472,000 after purchasing an additional 233,690 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,181,000 after purchasing an additional 153,231 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 191,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 65,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,594,000 after purchasing an additional 52,589 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $128.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $85.44 and a 1-year high of $134.07. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.48.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.