Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) PT Raised to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.10.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $135.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $135.35.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 80.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

