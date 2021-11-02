Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.10.

Shares of CFR opened at $135.32 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $135.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.92.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,504,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,549,000 after buying an additional 71,745 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after buying an additional 115,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,287,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,980,000 after buying an additional 61,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

