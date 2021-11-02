Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.31 Million Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1,687.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,124 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Service Co. International worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $69.56 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $70.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In related news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 12,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $767,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,952.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,172,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,527.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,938 shares of company stock worth $18,728,868 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.