Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.10 Million Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,111 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Tempur Sealy International worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at about $12,703,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 501.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 332,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 276,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 34.1% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 30,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

NYSE TPX opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.85%.

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.