Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 148,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth $9,116,816,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,838,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,722,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,757,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,380,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

agilon health stock opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

In other agilon health news, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $518,865,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock valued at $524,324,041.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

