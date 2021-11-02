Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 39,926 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 1,478.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,926 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $174.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.76 billion and a PE ratio of -11.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.88.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $2,406,330.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,990,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.06, for a total transaction of $4,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,380,632 shares of company stock worth $210,757,754. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ABNB. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen raised shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.56.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

