CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $144.51

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $144.51 and last traded at $144.51, with a volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.90.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.99 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 16.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $276,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,482,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 34.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,121,000 after acquiring an additional 228,559 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 47.9% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 551,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,292,000 after acquiring an additional 178,410 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 12.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 885,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after acquiring an additional 99,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 28.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,524,000 after purchasing an additional 90,034 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

