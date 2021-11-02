CryptoSoul Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 41.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 47.4% against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $484,520.27 and $746.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.53 or 0.00107126 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000628 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00016776 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.34 or 0.00430465 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00045554 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009723 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000548 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars.

