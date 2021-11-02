CryptoFranc (XCHF) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.21 Million

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $14,934.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00050906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00220249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00093642 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

