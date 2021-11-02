Cryptocean 1-Day Volume Tops $578,139.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for $2.57 or 0.00004046 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Cryptocean has a market cap of $21.03 million and approximately $578,139.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00050958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.45 or 0.00221775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00094100 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.