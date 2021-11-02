Crust Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.41 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Crust Network has a total market cap of $53.71 million and $6.41 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for $26.28 or 0.00041423 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Crust Network has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00051048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00220982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00093547 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,631 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

