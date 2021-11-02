Critical Contrast: Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) vs. GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP)

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) and GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of GSE Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of GSE Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bottomline Technologies (de) and GSE Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bottomline Technologies (de) -3.46% 2.27% 1.23% GSE Systems -2.11% -5.29% -1.49%

Risk and Volatility

Bottomline Technologies (de) has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSE Systems has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and GSE Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bottomline Technologies (de) 0 2 2 0 2.50 GSE Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus price target of $47.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.64%. Given Bottomline Technologies (de)’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bottomline Technologies (de) is more favorable than GSE Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bottomline Technologies (de) and GSE Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bottomline Technologies (de) $471.40 million 4.54 -$16.29 million $0.20 234.75 GSE Systems $57.62 million 0.51 -$10.54 million N/A N/A

GSE Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bottomline Technologies (de).

Summary

Bottomline Technologies (de) beats GSE Systems on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management. The Banking Solutions segment offers solutions that are specifically designed for banking and financial institution customers. The Payments and Transactional Documents segment supplies software products that provide a range of financial business process management solutions including making and collecting payments, sending and receiving invoices, and generating and storing business documents. The Other segment consists healthcare and cyber fraud and risk management solutions. The company was founded by Daniel M. McGurl and James L. Loomis in May 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, NH.

GSE Systems Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment focuses in nuclear operations instructors, procedure writers, technical engineers, and other consultants to the nuclear power industry. The company was founded on March 30, 1994 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

