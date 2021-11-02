Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $27,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,141,000 after buying an additional 200,443 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 13.5% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 80,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 25.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 152.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,132,000 after buying an additional 187,059 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $120.49 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $71.20 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

