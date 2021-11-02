Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,697,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,695 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.58% of New Residential Investment worth $28,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,718,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,377,000 after purchasing an additional 460,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,986,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,675 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 44.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 228.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,147,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 798,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth about $277,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

NRZ opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.49%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

