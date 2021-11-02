Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 349,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,433 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $26,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,854,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,545,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,374 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 123,370 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NEP opened at $87.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $60.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 29.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

