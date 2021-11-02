Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,043 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of The Cooper Companies worth $26,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $129,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 13.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 356 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $169,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $476.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.23.

NYSE COO opened at $421.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $427.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.51 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

