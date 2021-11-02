Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.34 EPS

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.36 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded up $24.65 on Tuesday, reaching $620.70. 5,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,089. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $283.92 and a one year high of $671.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $607.50 and a 200 day moving average of $507.86.

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total value of $21,010,508.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.19, for a total value of $135,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,551 shares of company stock worth $37,722,006. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Credit Acceptance stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Credit Acceptance worth $14,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.80.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

