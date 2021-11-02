Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target Raised to $420.00

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 29.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $596.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $283.92 and a fifty-two week high of $671.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $607.50 and a 200-day moving average of $507.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 34.07.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 50.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.19, for a total transaction of $135,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.98, for a total transaction of $8,219,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,551 shares of company stock worth $37,722,006. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

